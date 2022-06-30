A woman who pleaded no contest to taking the home of a Redwood City woman in a reverse mortgage scheme must pay around $1.6 million to the victims involved, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said.
Tonika Lynette Miller, 34, of Studio City, was sentenced in 2020 to three years and four months in state prison for felony grand theft involving a 66-year-old Redwood City woman whose home was set for auction after defaulting on property taxes.
Weeks before the July 2018 auction, Miller, a licensed real estate agent, and a co-defendant took the Redwood City woman to Applebee’s and offered her a $500,000 “reverse mortgage” with the ability to live on the property until her death, prosecutors said.
Miller gave the woman $1,000 in cash and had her sign a grant deed in favor of Rex Regum LLC, solely owned by co-defendant Justin Rodgers Hall, 38, of Van Nuys, prosecutors said. The deed claimed the woman was paid $800,000 for the property. The Redwood City woman never received $800,000 and maintained that she did not know she was signing over ownership of the property, prosecutors said.
Hall allegedly sold the property in 2018 to a third party for $997,000. Miller later went with a U-Haul to the house and tried to get the woman to move out of the property, prosecutors said. A separate real estate agent became suspicious and reported the incident to Redwood City police.
At a June 29 restitution hearing, the court ordered Miller to pay around $1.4 million to Lion Share Investments Company and around $182,000 to the victim.
