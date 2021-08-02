A range of San Mateo County projects will receive $6 million in federal funding secured by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, in addition to $30 million for San Francisco Bay restoration efforts.
The projects are the Highway 101/State Route 92 Short Term Area Improvement Project; the Maple Street Navigation Center; the Brisbane Affordable Housing Rehabilitation project; the Burlingame Community Center Photovoltaic Panel Project; the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, Economic Mobility Resource Hub in South San Francisco; The Hope Services’ mental health services expansion; the Millbrae Water Recycling Project; and O’Connor Stormwater Management project for the city of East Palo Alto.
“Community Project Funding is a critical part of the historic shift congressional Democrats are carrying out to ensure hardworking Americans and their families finally get the federal support they need and deserve. Not since the FDR’s New Deal have we seen such bold, sweeping measures to invest in a better and brighter future for all Americans,” Speier said in a statement.
The City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County, or C/CAG, received $1 million for the Highway 101/State Route 92 Short Term Area Improvement Project to go toward infrastructure improvements such as adequate ramp capacity and more efficient weaving and merging spacing where there are higher than average collision rates at ramps and connectors. The project will provide immediate low-cost construction options to improve local ramp access to four highway areas in San Mateo and Foster City, and focus on reducing weaving cars and improving overall safety. Construction is estimated to start in April 2023 and the project total is estimated to be $28.6 million, Caltrans said.
These improvement efforts will also support a longer term project, the Highway 101 and State Route 92 Interchange Direct Connector, which will redesign and rebuild a significant portion of the interchange. Both projects aim to improve safety and operational efficiency for transit and drivers.
The Maple Street Navigation Center received $500,000 to house Redwood City’s most vulnerable population and provide support to individuals transitioning from shelters to permanent housing. It has 200 to 250 beds with approximately 100 units devoted to transitional housing including a combination of 25 units intended for couples and 75 units for single occupancy.
The Brisbane Affordable Housing Rehabilitation project received $495,000 to rehabilitate older affordable housing units by providing installations for energy efficiency, noise insulation against airplane noise, and safety improvements.
The Burlingame Community Center Photovoltaic Panel Project received $900,000 to install photovoltaic panels on up to 80% of the center’s roof.
The Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board received $460,000 for Caltrain Mini-High Ramp which would support the installation of mini-high accessible ramps at three train stations, to increase reliable access to train service for passengers needing assistance to board trains.
The city of South San Francisco received $500,000 for its Economic Mobility Resource Hub received $500,000 to fund workforce development services provided through JobTrain, bringing resources directly to North San Mateo County residents facing job loss and job insecurity.
The Hope Services’ Mental Health Services Expansion received $159,036 to expand Hope Services’ mental health services to San Mateo County, serving an estimated 21 additional individuals over the course of a year.
The Millbrae Water Recycling Project received $800,000 to fund the design phase of a project to capture sewage flow and treat it at the Millbrae Water Pollution Control Plant, as an alternative water source for outdoor use and to reduce reliance on the Hetch Hetchy Regional Water Supply.
The city of East Palo Alto also received $800,000 for its O’Connor Stormwater Management project to replace four outmoded 225-horsepower diesel engines that are more than 50 years old. If the old engines fail, unfiltered stormwater would flow into the San Francisquito Creek and the San Francisco Bay during wet weather periods.
The community projects and San Francisco Bay funding passed the U.S. House of Representatives as part of H.R. 4502, a package of appropriations bills to fund the federal government.
