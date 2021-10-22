Two East Bay men accused of an Oct. 14 home invasion robbery in Millbrae and stealing around $94,000 worth of stolen property have been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
George Redmond, 37, of Richmond, and Devontae Rutherford, 26, of Oakland, are accused of a home invasion in Millbrae where they ransacked a house and held a man hostage at gunpoint before fleeing, prosecutors said. Rutherford and Redmond allegedly first followed a couple who lived in the house to their San Francisco restaurant, where the pair broke into the couple’s car, the DA’s Office said.
The two allegedly then drove to the couple’s house in Millbrae and held their son at gunpoint before making off with $94,000 worth of possessions, prosecutors said. One of the suspects used a radio to communicate with another suspect who was not in the house. The pair ransacked the house for 30 minutes. Prosecutors said that law enforcement identified the car through video surveillance and eventually arrested the suspects at a house in Richmond. Both are in custody on no bail with a court date of Nov. 1, prosecutors said.
