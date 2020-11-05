Two men were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing the valuables of five 16-year-old girls at Westpoint Harbor Marina in Redwood City while the girls were at rowing practice, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The girls left their belongings on the dock and went out on the Bay, and when they returned, they found their belongings had been stolen. Stolen items included their cellphones, jewelry, car keys, wallets, credit and debit cards and cash. The total estimated value of the missing items was $5,000. Police were able to determine through reviewed surveillance videos that Javier Avalos Jr., 43, of Redwood City, and Jose Cruz Valdiviassoto, 34, of East Palo Alto, arrived at the docks in their vehicle and walked to the girl’s belongings. The video showed the defendants going through the property and stealing the items and pinging the stolen cellphone, the DA’s Office said.
The police then looked for their vehicle and were able to find them and most of the stolen property, the DA’s Office said.
Avalos was charged with a felony because of a previous conviction and pled not guilty to the charges, according to prosecutors. He is still in custody on $250,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 16. Valdiviassoto only received a citation because he did not have a criminal record. His initial arraignment is set for April 1, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.