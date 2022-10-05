A truck driver who drifted lanes and killed a bicyclist in Moss Beach has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The driver, identified as Vincent Qualls, 43, of Oakland, was driving south on Highway 1 on the morning of Sept. 28 when he suddenly crossed the double yellow lines into the opposite lane for around 100 to 200 feet and hit the bicyclist. The bicyclist killed was identified as Harald Herrmann, 55, of Moss Beach. Qualls then proceeded to crash into a tree. Qualls was determined to be a driver for Bomar Services LLC and had been working a double shift with only two hours of sleep the night before, prosecutors said. Qualls told prosecutors he had a puppy on his lap that fell off the seat when he leaned down and grabbed it and realized he was veering off the road. His next court date is Oct. 7, and he remains in jail on $100,000 bail.
