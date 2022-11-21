Redwood City planning commissioners granted approval for a three-story 30,765-square-foot research and development building along Bay Road with the condition that the developer consider replacing some extra vehicle parking with bike stalls.
Three parcels make up the site, including 2966 Bay Road, 891 Second Ave. and a portion of 867 Second Ave. where a restaurant and auto service shop sits. Those structures would be demolished to make way for the new office building.
“They’re obviously antiquated and under scale for the area and the way things are developing. So the overall space doesn’t support a modern programming the space needs or the project we’re looking to develop,” said Paul Ferro with Form 4 Architecture, the developer behind the project. “To renovate would be just infeasible.”
Overall, commissioners said they liked the look of the building. Its contemporary design includes a glass facade with metal and concrete transitions and complements a building belonging to Stanford University across the street, they agreed. Form 4 Architecture has also proposed lining the building with native trees and improving sidewalks and pedestrian infrastructure.
The project is proposed on the edge of the Friendly Acres Neighborhood, abutting unincorporated North Fair Oaks. Vice Chair Filip Crnogorac described the area as a “concrete jungle,” and encouraged the developer to plant the tallest trees they could.
“I like the inclusion of all the landscaping and greenery which will go a long way toward addressing community concerns,” said Crnogorac. “I think it will be an overall positive development in the particular area.”
One speaker argued the structure was too tall for the area but city zoning permits a maximum height of 75 feet, nearly 28 feet taller than what’s being proposed. Future traffic impacts caused by an increase in office workers were also raised but Crnogorac suggested the matter of traffic enforcement was outside the purview of the commission and shared hope it would be addressed “in some other capacity.”
One issue that stuck with commissioners was parking. The size of the project requires the developer to incorporate at least 52 parking stalls into its plans but 55 were proposed. Rather than provide three additional parking spots though, Commissioner Chris Sturken questioned whether the spaces could be used for bike parking.
Space for only seven bike stalls was included in the proposal, some of which would be indoors. But Sturken argued additional bike parking or electric vehicle charging spots could incentivize employees to use alternative modes of transportation instead of cars to get to work. Similarly, Commissioner Rudy Espinoza-Murray said more indoor parking could be an additional perk and safety measure for employees.
Ian Barth with Bauen Capital, part of the development team, said they would be open to accommodating more bike parking and could likely accommodate more spaces within the indoor bike storage room.
Commissioner Kimberly Koch suggested additional bike infrastructure could help community concerns around traffic by reducing congestion in the area which she acknowledged could be affected by the new development.
“I know it’s a big push for us and vision zero goals and trying to get as many residents and workers that are coming into the city from here or elsewhere to try to use public transit or to bike into work. And I think that would be fantastic but I don’t know if that’s something they’re willing or able to do,” Koch said. “It would be nice if it was something that could be looked at and perhaps considered particularly in that area because it tends to be a bit of a traffic nightmare.”
