Three residents and one pet were displaced Sunday after a fire broke out in their two-story house at 259 Winwood Ave. in Pacifica, firefighters said.

No person or pet was trapped in the home during the blaze, as the residents had been out of the house, firefighters said.

According to the North County Fire Authority, at 3:19 p.m. Sunday, six fire companies, three chief officers and one fire investigator responded to the report of a structure fire.

Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the residence, officials said. Once firefighters gained entry to the first floor, they encountered both heavy smoke and flames.

The crews worked to contain the fire at the source and, unaware of the residents’ location at the time, also conducted a search-and-rescue operation to look for any people or animals that could have been trapped, firefighters said.

Fire companies were on the scene for more than 2 1/2 hours, checking for fire extension and completing salvage and overhaul, officials said.

There were no injuries to firefighters, and the residents were able to make relocation arrangements on their own, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

