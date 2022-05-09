Crews contained to the second floor a house fire that injured three residents and displaced five in Pacifica late Friday, according to the North County Fire Authority.
Crews responded to an 8:33 p.m. report of a fire in the 200 block of Edgewood Drive, where they found smoke and flames coming from the second floor of a two-story home.
After search and rescue efforts found no one inside the home, crews were able to contain the blaze to the second floor, according to a news release issued at 12:37 a.m. Saturday. No mention was made regarding the cause of the fire.
Three residents were treated at the scene for minor injuries caused by the fire, which displaced five people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.