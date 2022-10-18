A group of 50 to 100 teen bicyclists were reported to have traveled on the shoulder lane of Highway 101 this weekend, with law enforcement unable to find them, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The bicyclists entered onto the freeway near Broadway in Burlingame and exited at the Poplar Avenue exit in San Mateo and scattered before any law enforcement could catch up with them. The incident occurred Oct. 16 at around 3 p.m., and no accidents or injuries because of the incident, according to CHP.
