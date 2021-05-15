A teenage girl was killed early Monday morning in a car crash on Lorton Avenue in Burlingame, with the juvenile boy driver arrested in the incident, Burlingame police said.
“We do believe speed was a factor, and we are looking into the possibility that alcohol was involved,” Lt. Jay Kiely with the Burlingame police said.
The incident was a single-car collision that hit a parked vehicle, although police are still investigating the exact nature of the cause of the collision.
Police responded to a collision at 4 a.m. Monday, May 10, in the 100 block of Lorton Avenue in between Howard and Bayswater avenues. When they arrived, officers found a teen girl in the front seat of a Black Acura SUV with injuries. She was transported to a regional hospital for treatment but ultimately died, Kiely said. Burlingame police identified the driver, a teenage boy, and arrested him for several charges.
“It’s not an area where we have historically had these types of collisions,” Kiely said.
A case has been submitted to the Juvenile Division of the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, Kiely said. The Juvenile Division said it could not release any information about the incident given the person charged is underaged.
