Police in Pacifica reported three residential burglaries Thursday night in which suspects gained entry via rear sliding glass doors.

Police responded to the first at 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Park Pacifica Avenue, where the resident reported hearing glass breaking and observed three suspects enter the residence. The suspects fled in a dark vehicle of unknown make and model when they saw the resident, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon by the Pacifica Police Department.

Later that night, residents reported two other residential burglaries on Pio Pico Way and Grand Teton Drive in which suspects entered through a rear sliding glass door.

Police urge anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444. Online crime tips may also be submitted on our website at http://www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/default.asp.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription