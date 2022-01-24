Police in Pacifica reported three residential burglaries Thursday night in which suspects gained entry via rear sliding glass doors.
Police responded to the first at 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Park Pacifica Avenue, where the resident reported hearing glass breaking and observed three suspects enter the residence. The suspects fled in a dark vehicle of unknown make and model when they saw the resident, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon by the Pacifica Police Department.
Later that night, residents reported two other residential burglaries on Pio Pico Way and Grand Teton Drive in which suspects entered through a rear sliding glass door.
Police urge anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444. Online crime tips may also be submitted on our website at http://www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/default.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.