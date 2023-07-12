San Mateo County supervisors unanimously agreed to contribute more than $700,000 to a guaranteed income program for foster youth, helping the pilot program meet its $2 million budget goal for fiscal years 2023-25.
The Transitional Age Foster Youth Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, brought forward by supervisors Noelia Corzo and David Canepa, aims to provide 70 foster youth ages 18 to 22 with monthly $1,000 payments they can use as they see fit. The funds will provide additional stability for the vulnerable community as they transition out of the foster care system, Deputy County Executive Justin Mates said during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Foster youth face so many challenges that most of us cannot imagine,” Canepa said. “We, as a community, want to help these young adults finish high school and go on to college or trades programs without so much of the crushing burden of making ends meet in a county with such a high cost of living.”
Unlike many government-backed assistance programs, guaranteed income programs are built on the idea that individuals know how to spend their money best, Mates said. The success of the program, which will run from Jan. 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, will be studied through pre, mid and post-program surveys and with support from a not-yet-named education partner.
Specifically, the county will be looking to compare local, state and national outcomes for foster youth including whether a participant finishes high school, enrolls in postsecondary programs, attains employment and finds housing stability with a specific focus on finding housing in their county of origin.
According to state data, about 54% of foster youth are unemployed, compared to about 20% of the general public. More than 24% had experienced homelessness and 36% had couch-surfed. And only about 64% of the state’s foster youth had pursued a postsecondary education compared to 86% nationally.
In the county, the anticipated high school graduation rate for foster youths is 86%. Only about 28% are currently enrolled in postsecondary education programs and about 59% of the county’s foster youth now reside outside of the county due to the high cost of living. The monthly cost of living in the county for a single childless adult is about $5,700 with the average monthly cost for rent being about $2,920.
The pilot program isn’t the first time the county has backed a guaranteed income program to help residents afford to live on the Peninsula. Supervisors approved a $100,000 contribution to South San Francisco’s $1.2 million guaranteed income program, which city officials say has seen success since launching October 2021. Corzo said she hopes to see the county expand its program to also provide assistance to pregnant people.
The county’s $732,153 contribution from Measure K, a half-cent sales tax, closed the program’s funding gap. A one-time contribution of $1 million came from the Child and Youth System of Care’s Wraparound Trust Fund and $100,000 from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The Human Services Agency will also cover $200,687 worth of personnel costs.
Program participants will also be eligible for case management, education support, housing navigation and support and linkage to mental and physical health services, employment services and other enrichment activities, according to staff.
The board also approved a $60,000 contribution to the St. James Community Development Corporation to help cover the development costs of four new affordable housing units in San Mateo for youths transitioning out of the foster care system.
“Concrete economic support allows for some relief from the economic pressures that might otherwise push them out of San Mateo County and away from their support systems and friends,” Corzo said. “As a community, we think this is a win for all of us because we are addressing the racial disparities in the child welfare system. We certainly hope this creates more opportunities for transitional-age foster youth to remain in San Mateo and to thrive.”
