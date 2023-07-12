Daily Journal Local Government 2 Generic logo.jpg

San Mateo County supervisors unanimously agreed to contribute more than $700,000 to a guaranteed income program for foster youth, helping the pilot program meet its $2 million budget goal for fiscal years 2023-25.

The Transitional Age Foster Youth Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, brought forward by supervisors Noelia Corzo and David Canepa, aims to provide 70 foster youth ages 18 to 22 with monthly $1,000 payments they can use as they see fit. The funds will provide additional stability for the vulnerable community as they transition out of the foster care system, Deputy County Executive Justin Mates said during Tuesday’s meeting.

