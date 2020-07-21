A man is in custody for allegedly shooting at a woman immediately after she stole his car in South San Francisco Saturday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jesus Haro, 23, of South San Francisco has been charged with three felonies, including shooting at a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner in city limits. He’s in jail on $150,000 bail.
The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. when Haro parked his red Jeep on Linden Avenue and left it running and unlocked while making a purchase at the Five Star Food & Liquor Store, located at Linden and Juniper avenues, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
While shopping, a woman between the age of 25 and 30 hopped out of a Toyota Yaris parked across the street and into Haro’s Jeep then began driving away.
Haro saw the attempted crime from inside, ran out and allegedly produced a .380 semi-automatic handgun, which he fired at his car five to six times as she drove away in it, Wagstaffe said. Multiple bullets struck the vehicle, but do not appear to have injured anyone or caused additional damage, Wagstaffe said.
After firing his handgun, Haro searched the neighborhood for his vehicle and found it, now with bullet holes, abandoned several blocks away. He was stopped by officers while driving the damaged Jeep on the 200 block of Armour Avenue, just blocks from where the incident occurred. The handgun was never recovered.
The female car thief suspect remains unidentified, but the entire incident was captured on video surveillance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.