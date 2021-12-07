A 25-year-old man accused of stealing money from his 76-year-old grandmother pleaded no contest to misdemeanor elder abuse Monday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Jamestukatau Siaki Pahulu, of South San Francisco, allegedly took his grandmother’s debit card from her purse over three months in 2019 and 2020 and made withdrawals totaling $4,300, prosecutors said. Pahulu admitted to the thefts and said he used the money to buy clothes and food for himself, prosecutors said.
Photographs at the ATM withdrawal locations led to law enforcement identifying Pahulu. Prosecutors said he had made full restitution to his grandmother, and his next court date is Dec. 13 for sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.