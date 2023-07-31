Plans to transform the industrial Lindenville neighborhood of South San Francisco into mixed-use are underway, although concerns remain about how to handle building height transitions and increasing affordable housing.

The Lindenville area has traditionally been zoned for light industrial, manufacturing, and repair businesses, but as those industries have faded, the city wants to transform the neighborhood into a mixed-use, residential and open-space area. The city is creating a Lindenville Specific Plan that would be the blueprint for making it happen in the coming decades, with the City Council reviewing a draft at its July 26 meeting. Under the new plan, Lindenville would serve as a mixed-use neighborhood, employment hub, and cultural center through walkable, connected districts.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription