A 34-year-old woman who died in a car crash on Highway 101 in Burlingame on Saturday night has been identified as Liezl Gonzales of South San Francisco, the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office said Monday.
California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. Gonzales was traveling south on Highway 101 near Millbrae Avenue. She swerved right and her 2007 Honda hit impact attenuators and rolled over onto its roof. The vehicle came to rest in the far left lane and a 2016 Land Rover traveling in that lane collided with the Honda, CHP officials said.
Upon the collision with the Land Rover, Gonzales was ejected from her vehicle and hit a temporary concrete K-rail. Medical personnel pronounced her dead on the scene. The driver of the Land Rover, a 33-year-old resident of San Francisco, suffered small cuts to his wrist.
The CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Sanders, ID 22211, at the CHP's Redwood City-area office at (650) 369-6261.
