South San Francisco Unified School District will be bringing students in transitional kindergarten through fifth grade back to campus starting Monday for in-person instruction and academic support.
SSFUSD Superintendent Shawnterra Moore said students will be allowed on campus Monday through the last day of school on May 28.
“This is a crucial time for our district,” Moore said in a statement. “We are aware of the new coronavirus variants, and we are committed to ensuring the health and welfare of our students and staff, which is why we’ve engaged in a process of meticulous planning that includes the use of new technologies to keep everyone safe.”
The district will install 30 Arc UV-C machines, which use ultraviolet rays to eliminate COVID-19 particles from the air and surfaces, to sanitize the schools.
The SSFUSD consists of 16 schools and serves about 8,840 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.