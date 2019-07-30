Another residential tower will peak across the South San Francisco downtown skyline, as officials approved construction of a new mixed-use development abutting the train station.
The South San Francisco City Council unanimously blessed construction of Fairfield Residential’s proposal to build 94 apartment spread over six stories above a ground floor of commercial and retail space.
The seven-story tower at 200 Airport Blvd. is designed to blend with a neighboring project from the same developer which is under construction, as officials aim to enhance the area abutting a soon-to-be-relocated Caltrain stop.
The project advances downtown residential construction which Councilman Mark Addiego acknowledged is exhausting for some residents, while also touting the benefits offered by the development.
“The downtown, with this, is starting to shape up,” said Addiego, according to video of the Wednesday, July 24, meeting. “And it’s changing and it’s hurtful for some but I think in the long run there will be fans.”
Vice Mayor Rich Garbarino too expressed his support for the proposal, which is slated to break ground early next year.
“I think it’s a good project. I don’t see much to not like about it. So I can’t wait until you start turning dirt over and get it built.”
The decision clears the way for construction of a development comprised of 26 studios, 39 one-bedroom and 29 two-bedroom units in the stories above 3,600 square feet along the street reserved for retailers or commercial tenants.
A Fairfield representative said a market such as Portland’s Green Zebra Grocery store would be the preferred tenant for the ground floor, which abuts the new plaza designed to accommodate the city’s future downtown Caltrain stop. But if a deal cannot be struck with the grocer or similar business, the ground space can be amended to serve up to three tenants including restaurants.
Of the 94 apartments, nine will be set aside for those earning a moderate income, amounting to around $110,000 to $130,000 for family of four. Officials hoped those units could accommodate teachers, first responders or others serving the South San Francisco community, a proposal which the developer supported.
But Fairfield Residential drew the line at a request from Councilman Mark Nagales requesting an additional affordable unit, suggesting the project would be too difficult to pencil out.
“You have squeezed as much as you can out of this turnip,” said Vice President Ed McCoy, pointing to the rest of a community benefits package paid to the city worth an estimated $5.5 million.
As part of that package, the developer also agreed to participate in a community facilities district proposed by the city to finance capital improvements near the Highway 101 corridor and along the Bayshore.
Though the tax has not officially been floated, the developer agreed to pay the estimated annual rate regardless of the district is ever established. The apartment project is the only residential development currently included in the estimated district boundary.
The project is adjacent to another seven-story 147-unit tower recently broken ground by Fairfield at 150 Airport Blvd., and while the two developments are moving ahead at different rates, they will eventually share the same entrance and exit.
In building the case for the merits of the 200 Airport Blvd. project, officials repeatedly pointed to its proximity to the Caltrain station which is being moved closer to downtown. The project and nearby plaza is expected to revitalize the area and establish a thoroughfare for those getting on and off the train.
For his part, Nagales lauded the comprehensive vision for the site, noting the key role the development could play in making South San Francisco more easily accessible for those relying on alternative forms of transportation.
“It’s going to mean something really, really special in terms of that downtown area,” he said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.