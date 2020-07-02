A man was seen shooting at another man on the 700 block of Island Parkway in Belmont Wednesday afternoon but it’s not known if he was injured, according to the Police Department.
The incident took place at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1. The suspect, described as Black, 6 feet 1 inches and wearing faded blue jeans and a tan hoodie, left the area in a small silver older car, possibly a Nissan Sentra. The victim, described as Black, in his early 20s, with short to bald hair, 5 feet 9 inches, and wearing only black shorts. He was last seen running from the area and it’s not known if he was injured, according to Belmont police.
The Belmont Police Department asks that anyone who may have witnessed this crime or has any pertinent information call their tip line at (650) 598-3000.
