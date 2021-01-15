South San Francisco police are on the lookout for a man who sexually assaulted a woman while she was walking west on Randolph Avenue toward Edison Avenue early in the morning Tuesday, Jan. 12.
At about 5:50 a.m., the man, described as light-skinned, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, slender and wearing a black beanie, a gray medical face mask, a black jacket and black sweatpants, assaulted the 24-year-old woman, according to police.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900.
