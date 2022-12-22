The search for Sequoia Union High School District’s new superintendent has been put on a brief pause to allow the community time to grapple with the loss of Dr. Darnise Williams while Associate Superintendent Crystal Leach leads the district in the interim.
“I know the community is hurting so there is this grief process. We’re not going to be a perfect board in dealing with this but we are going to be a conscientious board and a diligent board,” board Vice President Shawneece Stevenson said during a special meeting Monday held to discuss the selection of an interim superintendent and the process for finding a permanent replacement.
The unanimous decision to name Leach as interim superintendent, a position she has filled in the past, was announced after a 3 1/2 hour deliberation during a closed session meeting Monday. Leach has been with the district since 2019 as associate superintendent administrative services.
Multiple speakers during Monday’s meeting said Leach was the clear and best selection for the interim role, both for her steady presence in the district and previous experience in the position. Edith Salvatore, president of the Sequoia District Teachers Association, said Leach led the district “miraculously” while also asserting that she should not be expected to do more than a full-time job’s work.
Bonnie Hansen, assistant superintendent of Educational Service, also lauded Leach as the most qualified person to lead the district in accordance with its mission statement.
“Ms. Leach has an uncanny ability to hear a multitude of opinions, siphon out what really matters and make decisions that are best for everyone. She leads with compassion, fairness and a desire for every student and staff member to thrive. As a fellow cabinet member, I witnessed her loyalty and wise counsel to the superintendent we have served and find her to be a person of deep integrity,” Hansen said.
Leach acted as interim superintendent from September of 2020 to June of 2021 as the district looked for a replacement for former Superintendent Mary Streshly who was ousted from her post following district teachers declaring no confidence in her leadership and calling for her firing.
Streshly’s replacement, Dr. Darnise Williams, stepped down as superintendent last week after just under two years in the position, officials announced Wednesday, Dec. 14. Other than insisting the separation was mutual, no further details about why Williams was leaving the district was offered to the public.
A separation contract between Williams and the district reveals she was paid $299,000 for her departure, roughly the amount she earned per year, not including benefits. Both parties also agreed to not disparage one another following the separation and Williams is not allowed to pursue legal action against the district.
About a dozen community members, including district staff, turned out to Monday’s meeting to express their disappointment with Williams leaving the district. Many lauded Williams for her work to advance equity initiatives in the district. Similar concerns have been shared at four other board meetings held over the last two weeks with participants accusing the board of pushing Williams out.
Glenda Ortez-Galan, a counselor on special assignment who has been with the district for 17 years after spending her entire academic career with the district, said students and faculty are in mourning after losing a leader who she said helped the school community, especially those of color, feel welcomed. Like Ortez-Galan, other speakers said students and faculty will need time to heal and encouraged the board to dedicate time to rebuilding trust before launching its search for a superintendent.
Following Monday’s public comment session, Stevenson assured the public that trustees were taking the matter seriously and thanked her colleagues for robust conversation.
“I can’t talk about what was in the meeting but it wasn’t an easy meeting and for that I was grateful. People say why are you grateful for a challenging meeting? It’s because we actually talked,” Stevenson said. “Decisions don’t take five minutes, unfortunately, so I wanted to thank you all for that.”
Trustee Amy Koo also acknowledged the public’s concerns with Koo suggesting the district consider additional steps for informing the public on future actions related to finding a new superintendent.
Given community concern, board President Richard Ginn said officials plan to schedule a study session in January to further discuss the process for seeking out a formal replacement for Williams.
“Keywords were transparency, accountability, needing time, getting feedback on the process, gaining trust and making people feel heard,” Ginn said. “We haven’t discussed the full breadth of exactly how we will get that feedback but [the goal is] to get feedback in a process that as much as possible helps us to achieve as many of those goals as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.