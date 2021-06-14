San Mateo is moving forward with a pilot rebate program for electric leaf blowers to encourage its use over the louder and less environmentally friendly gas versions after the Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission favored the endeavor.
The commission at its June 9 meeting supported rebates for electric leaf blowers, batteries and charging equipment to commercial and residential operators, with a focus on commercial operators. Commission Chair Adam Loraine liked the rebate proposal presented by staff.
“I am in favor of it. I think it is a good first step to help address the broader problem the city has with leaf blowers,” Loraine said.
Two pilot options were proposed, with the commission favoring option two. Both offered residents 50% of the purchase price, with a maximum $100 rebate. Commercial operators in option one would be offered 50% of the purchase price, with a maximum $500 rebate. Commercial operators in option two would be offered 75% of the purchase price. Eligible expenses include electric leaf blowers and associated battery and charging equipment. Eligible residents would show a local utility bill, while commercial operators would show a current San Mateo business license.
Equipment like gas leaf blowers is a concern in San Mateo due to environmental emissions and frequent noise complaints from residents. Off-road equipment, which is portable equipment like construction, lawn and garden equipment, accounted for 8% of countywide greenhouse gas emissions, according to the city. In November, the Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission recommended focusing on incentives to reduce use instead of mandates, which led to the pilot rebate program idea. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the air district applicable to San Mateo, does not offer vouchers or incentives for electric leaf blowers or any lawn and garden equipment.
Andrea Chow, a sustainability analyst with the city, said electric cord-powered leaf blowers range from $30 to $100. Battery-powered electric leaf blowers cost $150 to $300. She noted cities with rebate programs applied a percentage maximum for a rebate, roughly 40% to 50%, with a max of between $100 to $250.
“Staff found that electric leaf blower rebate programs administered by cities seem to be most relevant and applicable to the city,” Chow said.
The city proposed allocating $5,000 from its sustainability budget, with more budgeted if successful and funding is available. The city would launch the program as early as the summer and would run through June 2022 or until the budget is extended. City staff will develop an application, outreach material and a rebate process before launch.
Commissioner Kimiko Narita suggested a commercial-only option to ensure the limited funding was available for commercial operators, who are the biggest targets.
“It seems overwhelmingly that we want to ensure the commercial operators are the ones receiving the incentive,” Narita said.
She noted residents might only use leaf blowers every week or two weeks and wanted to make sure those who need the rebate the most get it.
“I personally would define success as an overwhelming number of commercial operator applicants given the scope and scale and degree of use in that sector of users,” Narita said.
Commissioner Rafael Reyes agreed that a commercial-focused program would be the most relevant and impactful and favored a cap on residential rebates.
“What we really need to learn is the commercial side. Technically and economically [it] is a very different scenario and by far the overwhelming area where we are most challenged,” Reyes said.
Commissioner Susan Rowinski wanted to incentivize the commercial operators by having a $1,000 maximum rebate and sending out lots of mailers.
“If you are getting a lot of success, then you can figure out what to do at that point in time with additional funding,” Rowinski said.
Commissioner Cliff Robbins still favored a mandate to phase out gas leaf blowers. While he supported the rebate program, he was unsure of its impact. He favored keeping a residential rebate option to ensure equity between those who could afford to hire gardeners and individual owners and renters who couldn’t.
“We end up giving a break to those homeowners who can afford, like me and many others, to pay gardeners to come and do the leaf blowers as opposed to smaller homeowners and renters who don’t have those resources but still want to clean up their property,” Robbins said.
