Crime logo 2

Scammers who posed as investment advisors embezzled around $300,000 from a Millbrae woman after initially reaching out to her about a potential investment opportunity through social media, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman sent about $300,000 over three different transactions Jan. 13, Jan. 26 and Feb. 3, before she reported it.

The woman reported it Feb. 8 and said the people involved provided false identification to gain her trust and that she never met the people in person. The money was transferred to a Chinese account.

They reached out to her through social media about an offer to invest her funds through an international financial business and encouraged her to invest as soon as possible because it would do well with the Chinese New Year approaching. The fraudsters provided a website that matched their contact information to trick the woman involved, the Sheriff’s Office said, and it is the only case it is aware of involving this embezzlement scheme over the past two years.

A Sheriff’s Office representative said the office is hopeful the woman will be refunded through the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office Victim Services Division or that the banks might reimburse some of the funds.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription