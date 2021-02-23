Scammers who posed as investment advisors embezzled around $300,000 from a Millbrae woman after initially reaching out to her about a potential investment opportunity through social media, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.
The woman sent about $300,000 over three different transactions Jan. 13, Jan. 26 and Feb. 3, before she reported it.
The woman reported it Feb. 8 and said the people involved provided false identification to gain her trust and that she never met the people in person. The money was transferred to a Chinese account.
They reached out to her through social media about an offer to invest her funds through an international financial business and encouraged her to invest as soon as possible because it would do well with the Chinese New Year approaching. The fraudsters provided a website that matched their contact information to trick the woman involved, the Sheriff’s Office said, and it is the only case it is aware of involving this embezzlement scheme over the past two years.
A Sheriff’s Office representative said the office is hopeful the woman will be refunded through the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office Victim Services Division or that the banks might reimburse some of the funds.
