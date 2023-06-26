The San Mateo City Council is considering permanently closing the Villa Terrace train crossing in the North Central neighborhood to reduce train noise, with the council emphasizing more public outreach before a decision.
In closing the crossing, the city would install concrete medians on East Bellevue Avenue to address train horn noise impacts, a common resident complaint and a City Council priority to address. The council is following city staff recommendations presented at a June 20 special meeting on potential options.
“I am very much in support of the recommendation that you are making, understanding there is a lot of outreach that needs to be done, and I think we have to be very sensitive about the outreach that’s done,” Deputy Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash said at the June 20 special meeting.
Trains must sound horns up to a quarter mile from each at-grade crossing in San Mateo at Villa Terrace, East Bellevue Avenue, First Avenue, Second Avenue, Third Avenue, Fourth Avenue, Fifth Avenue, and Ninth Avenue, according to a staff report. The Federal Railroad Administration requires trains to sound horns at all times when approaching an at-grade crossing, occupied station platforms, construction zones and when a person is spotted in the railroad right-of-way. The council wants to establish more quiet zones within city limits and is targeting at-grade crossings, something allowed under Federal Railroad Administration law if a city meets safety measures in those areas. A quiet zone is a section of rail at least a half mile in length where routine train horn notices are stopped. However, San Mateo would have to meet numerous safety improvements, including upgraded gates, concrete medians, street closures, one-way street conversions and participate in a risk review process.
The city has made several improvements to reduce train noise in the last few years. In 2021, it completed the 25th Avenue Grade Separation project to go from an at-grade crossing to a grade-separated crossing so it would no longer require train horn use in the area. The city is also working on improvements to Fourth and Fifth avenues, estimated to finish in 2024.
The council examined if the city should close either Vista Terrace or East Bellevue Avenue, close both, or neither. The council favored only closing Vista Terrace because there is less volume on the street compared to East Bellevue Avenue, resulting in fewer traffic impacts. According to a city presentation, city staff estimates a quiet zone enactment date for the closure at Villa Terrace in 2025.
Mayor Amourence Lee asked the staff to seek more engagement on tradeoffs with a potential street closure, noting it was a big decision to consider. She supported going to the community for input and pivoting if the community doesn’t support a tradeoff of street closures, noting the public should be made aware of all implications of a potential closure. Councilmember Adam Loraine agreed with the mayor and asked for outreach earlier in the process, citing concern about the North Central Bike Lane project, where the city removed 214 parking spaces along Humboldt Street and East Poplar Avenue. The removal raised frustration from some residents due to the perceived lack of communication from the city beforehand about the project.
“There may be an opportunity going forward to involve the public with our outreach and engagement earlier in the process on some of these projects and priorities,” Loraine said.
