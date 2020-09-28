San Mateo police have arrested a woman and are looking for three other individuals Saturday evening after gunshots were fired near the Hillsdale Shopping Center.
Police responded to the 100 block of West Hillsdale Boulevard after someone called police to report four people drinking and arguing.
Upon arrival, officers heard gunshots and got into a pursuit with the woman. She was captured, and it was determined that she was armed with a gun.
There have been no reports of injuries.
