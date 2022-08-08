Daily Journal l Infrastructure 3 Generic logo.jpg

The fight to determine San Mateo’s future housing vision through its general plan process has been a range of success and disappointment for various advocacy groups, with height limiting Measure Y adding additional complications to passage.

San Mateo’s general plan process recently finalized its draft location map and housing density ranges, with a decision on height limits still undecided over complications due to Measure Y, a narrowly passed 2020 public initiative that limits new residential building heights and densities to 55 feet tall and 50 dwelling units. Advocacy groups for limited growth and those fighting for significantly more housing to address shortages have spent over a year advocating for the council to sign off on a plan that fits their respective positions, with the council so far learning toward more growth.

