A San Mateo man accused of assaulting someone he knew with a hammer and attacking a family member who tried to intervene has pleaded no contest to felony assault charges and been sentenced to a year in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Anthony Reyes, 32, will also receive three years probation as part of the Jan. 6 decision. The incident occurred on the 100 block of West Hillsdale Boulevard in October 2020.
