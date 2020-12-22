A Lyft driver accused of raping a woman he was supposed to drive home pled no contest to simple kidnapping on the condition the prosecution dropped rape and other kidnapping charges, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The driver, Tonye Kolokolo, 46, of Tracy, originally faced charges of rape and kidnapping to commit sexual assault after picking up a woman and taking her to his Tracy home instead of hers to have sex while she was intoxicated, the District Attorney’s Office said. The defense and prosecutors reached a no-contest agreement for kidnapping on the condition of dropping the other charges and no further jail time. The two sides reached an agreement after the judge admitted testimony as relevant from the defense’s toxicologist about the victim’s blood-alcohol level during another night out two years earlier. Kolokolo has been in custody for the past year on $500,000 bail and was released on Friday. As part of the no-contest plea, he will have to appear in court on Dec. 28 to see if he will be placed on probation, the District Attorney’s Office said. The case was at the jury trial stage when the two sides reached an agreement.
The kidnapping occurred in August when the victim and her friend were drinking late in San Mateo. They called for a Lyft ride and were picked up by Kolokolo. He drove the victim’s friend home and was supposed to drive the victim to her house. Instead, he went to his home in Tracy, where he had intercourse with her while she was passed out, the District Attorney’s Office said. She woke up in the morning with no memory of what transpired after she left the bar, and when she returned to her home in San Bruno, the police were called.
