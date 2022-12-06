The San Mateo public library system has received a $10,000 state grant to offer public programs and workshops to promote environmental sustainability, a state and city priority.
The grant will allow libraries to explore activities focused on water conservation, waste reduction and habitat creation, the city announced Monday.
Programs will include mending workshops, repair clinics for bicycles, furniture and electronics, family gardening workshops, and a seed library where community members can get free seeds for gardening. The first program begins in December with a mending workshop for teenagers.
“It’s an honor to be selected for this new sustainability grant that will directly support innovative programming and education in our community,” San Mateo City Librarian James Moore said in a press release. “The funding will allow us to purchase tools and supplies enabling us to establish ongoing programs, including a seed library and repair cafe. We look forward to working with our city’s Sustainability Program to help reach the goals outlined in our climate action plan.”
The city is one of 20 in the state selected to receive the first-ever funding from the state. The new programming aligns with San Mateo’s 2020 Climate Action Plan focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
