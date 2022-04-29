Cities across San Mateo County are launching a program aimed at training residents to help others who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.
The program — Mental Health First Aid Training — prepares community members to intervene early and assist other adults or youth experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis.
The announcement by the San Mateo County Mayors Mental Health Initiative kicks off May as Mental Health Month. Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale and San Carlos Mayor Sara McDowell brought together mayors from 16 cities across the county to focus on the growing need for mental health services.
Recognizing the need, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors provided $200,000 to help fund the mental health first aid trainings as part of COVID-19 recovery efforts. Funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which helps communities overcome challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The San Mateo County Mayors Mental Health Initiative includes Atherton, Belmont, Brisbane, Daly City, Foster City, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, Menlo Park, Millbrae, Pacifica, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Carlos, San Mateo and South San Francisco.
