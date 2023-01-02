The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of an alleged child abduction at noon Sunday.
After a scheduled two-hour visit with his 3-year-old daughter Andrea Flores, Victor Flores-Enriquez didn’t return with the child.
A child custody order is on file allowing Flores-Enriquez two-hour visits with his daughter in a public place, three times a week. He didn’t return Andrea to her grandmother as planned following Sunday’s visit.
Authorities said Flores-Enriquez wasn’t known to possess a vehicle and typically utilizes mass transit and/or ride hailing apps to travel. The man has also allegedly made recent comments about returning to Mexico.
Andrea is described as 3 feet tall, about 36 pounds was last seen wearing a pink and white sweater with “Frozen” movie characters printed on the front, black pants with white stars, pink beanie and braided brown hair with a bright green hair-tie at the top of the braid.
Flores-Enriquez is a 33-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue denim jeans and carrying a black backpack. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at (650) 363-4911.
ABicycleCommuter said:
Ray Fowler said:
