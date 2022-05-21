Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Bang! Fireworks or gunshots were heard near the intersection of Tilton Avenue and North Claremont Street in San Mateo 10:37 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.

REDWOOD CITY

Disturbance. Two people were hitting each other near the entrance to Highway 101, it was reported 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.

Disturbance. A homeless person had a mattress on the sidewalk on Oak Avenue and was refusing to leave, it was reported 12:19 p.m. Monday, May 9.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for battery after they verbally abused and spit on staff at a business on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 8:39 a.m. Sunday, May 8.

Disturbance. A woman was using drugs in a restroom on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 9:49 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

Indecent exposure. A man was masturbating inside of his car, it was reported 1:01 p.m. Friday, May 6.

SAN MATEO

Suspicious vehicle. A silver Honda Accord on Bahi Street appeared to have all four tires punctured or slashed, it was reported 8:38 a.m. Wednesday, May 11.

Hit-and-run. A gray Nissan Versa hit a white Toyota Camry on North Delaware Street and drove away because they claimed there was no damage, it was reported 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.

