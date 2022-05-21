Bang! Fireworks or gunshots were heard near the intersection of Tilton Avenue and North Claremont Street in San Mateo 10:37 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Two people were hitting each other near the entrance to Highway 101, it was reported 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.
Disturbance. A homeless person had a mattress on the sidewalk on Oak Avenue and was refusing to leave, it was reported 12:19 p.m. Monday, May 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for battery after they verbally abused and spit on staff at a business on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 8:39 a.m. Sunday, May 8.
Disturbance. A woman was using drugs in a restroom on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 9:49 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Indecent exposure. A man was masturbating inside of his car, it was reported 1:01 p.m. Friday, May 6.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious vehicle. A silver Honda Accord on Bahi Street appeared to have all four tires punctured or slashed, it was reported 8:38 a.m. Wednesday, May 11.
Hit-and-run. A gray Nissan Versa hit a white Toyota Camry on North Delaware Street and drove away because they claimed there was no damage, it was reported 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.