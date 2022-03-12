Back-nine bandits — Some intoxicated people stole a golf cart from East Hillsdale Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Two people on East Hillsdale Boulevard stole six boxes of cookies worth $36, it was reported 12:46 p.m. Sunday, March 6.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported 10:11 a.m. Sunday, March 6.
Fraud. A man on Chess Drive was trying to pass a fake $100 that he claims to have gotten from the ATM, it was reported 1:11 a.m. Sunday, March 6.
Arrest. Someone on Perseus Lane was arrested for being drunk in public, it was reported 5:23 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from Venus Court, it was reported 2:24 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. Two people entered a retail store on the 1100 block of Industrial Road and stole $5,000 worth of products, it was reported 4:31 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.
Burglary. Two people entered a retail store on the 1100 block of Industrial Road and stole $1,800 worth of products, it was reported 3:17 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Citation. Someone on Morse Boulevard was cited for being in possession of narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 3:58 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
