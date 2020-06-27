Matter of life and limb: A resident on Arguello Drive in Burlingame called the police about a neighbor cutting their tree, it was reported at 12:36 p.m. Friday, June 19.
BURLINGAME
Brandishing a weapon. A person was walking their dog on California Drive when someone exited a parked vehicle and yelled at them while holding a knife, it was reported at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.
Assault. An officer initiated activity at the farmers’ market on Burlingame Avenue as a physical fight occurred over one person not wearing a mask, it was reported at 11:34 a.m. Sunday, June 21.
Disturbance. Someone called the police on a person on Burlingame Avenue walking down the street screaming about “God and power,” it was reported at 5:22 p.m. Saturday, June 20.
BELMONT
Burglary. A person broke a window of a building on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.
Fire. Residents were evacuated after a fire occurred in the laundry room on the third floor of a building on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 1:34 p.m. Saturday, June 20.
Brandishing a weapon. A person brandished a knife in a road rage incident at the intersection of Charleston and Mountain View avenues, it was reported at 9:26 p.m. Friday, June 19.
