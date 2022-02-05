Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Some goods to bad people — People stole a box of goods from Foster City Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from Ross Auto Clinic on South Linden Avenue, it was reported 5:29 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

DUI. Someone received a DUI on the corner of Linden and Grand avenues 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for a civil case at Hotel Focus SFO on Mitchell Avenue, it was reported 12:48 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Alarm. An alarm was sounded at Aramark Uniform Service on North Canal Street at 8:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

Fireworks. Somebody was setting off fireworks at Paradise Valley Park on Hillside Boulevard, it was reported 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.

Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from Paul’s Flowers on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:16 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

SAN MATEO

Disturbance. A woman was harassing kids, trying to touch them and asking if she could hang out with them on the corner of 27th Avenue and Eva Court, it was reported 9:48 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Auto vandalism. Someone keyed a car parked on Chess Drive, it was reported 10:13 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

