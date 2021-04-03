You’re not allowed to drone on: Someone was illegally flying a drone on Nina Lane in Foster City, it was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday, March 29.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a resident’s vehicle on Plaza View Lane resulting in an estimated cost of repair of $5,000, it was reported at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Vandalism. Someone threw a rock through the window of a Foster City resident’s home on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on two warrants for fraud totaling $150,000 on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 1:53 a.m. Monday, March 29.
Vandalism. Someone was keying vehicles on the intersection of Shell and Hillsdale boulevards, it was reported at 10:50 p.m. Sunday, March 28.
Vandalism. Someone shattered the windows of a vehicle on Anacapa Lane, it was reported at 5:21 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
