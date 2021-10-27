I think they’re just envious: Someone saw kids riding bikes indoors on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
SAN BRUNO
Fire. Someone smelled smoke on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:33 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
Vehicle code violation. Someone saw a white van parked in a red zone, blocking the view of oncoming traffic on the corner of Shelter Creek Lane and West San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Assault. Someone was attacked by a co-worker while they were closing a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Petty theft. Someone shoplifted from a store and left with two large suitcases on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for brandishing a knife on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 4:44 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
Found property. Someone found a hypodermic needle on Rollins Road, and the police department properly disposed of it, it was reported 3:43 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
Traffic hazard. Someone saw a car carrier blocking a road on the corner of California Drive and Floribunda Avenue, it was reported 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
Grand theft. Someone stole a skateboard on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.