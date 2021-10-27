Daily Journal police reports generic logo

I think they’re just envious: Someone saw kids riding bikes indoors on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.

SAN BRUNO

Fire. Someone smelled smoke on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:33 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

Vehicle code violation. Someone saw a white van parked in a red zone, blocking the view of oncoming traffic on the corner of Shelter Creek Lane and West San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Assault. Someone was attacked by a co-worker while they were closing a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Petty theft. Someone shoplifted from a store and left with two large suitcases on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.

BURLINGAME

Arrest. Someone was arrested for brandishing a knife on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 4:44 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

Found property. Someone found a hypodermic needle on Rollins Road, and the police department properly disposed of it, it was reported 3:43 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

Traffic hazard. Someone saw a car carrier blocking a road on the corner of California Drive and Floribunda Avenue, it was reported 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.

Grand theft. Someone stole a skateboard on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription