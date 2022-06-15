This really got their goat — Someone saw overgrown weeds and grass on Bishop Road in Belmont, it was reported 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.
BURLINGAME
Disturbance. Someone heard a resident screaming on the corner of Broadway and Capuchino Avenue, it was reported 11:29 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
Found property. Someone found keys on Paloma Avenue, it was reported 8:35 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone saw a water leak inside a residence on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 3:35 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
Suspicious person. Someone was seen lying down on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 12:28 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone heard the sound of metal banging on Floribunda Avenue, it was reported 4:27 a.m. Thursday, June 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on the corner of El Camino Real and Lincoln Avenue, it was reported 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a car and stole on Anza Boulevard, it was reported 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
