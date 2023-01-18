Food for thought — Someone smeared food and other items on a vehicle on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported 12:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
REDWOOD CITY
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 6:38 am
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested following a report of a person lying on the floor of the restroom in a business on El Camino Real, the report was made 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white Chevrolet from Hudson Street, it was reported 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Arrest. A man was arrested for indecent exposure after masturbating in public on Middlefield Road, it was reported 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a gray Chevrolet on Hudson Street, it was reported 8:08 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Page Street, it was reported 2:49 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for an incident involving domestic violence on Valerga Drive, it was reported 12:28 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
Noninjury accident. A white Toyota Rav 4 clipped the end of a white truck turning onto the 100 block of Emmett Avenue, it was reported 3:42 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for walking out of a business on El Camino Real with a cart full of merchandise, it was reported 9:09 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for driving under the influence on Kedith Street and Oneill Avenue, it was reported 3:25 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
