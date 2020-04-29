Doctor who?: Someone called a pharmacy with a prescription order pretending to be a doctor on Concar Drive in San Mateo, it was reported at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Foster City
Fraud. Someone was using a credit card without permission and allowing their friends to use it resulting in a loss of approximately $2,000 on Flying Fish Street, it was reported at 10:08 p.m. Friday, April 10.
Trespassing. Someone was forced to leave a residential building after they were seen walking floor to floor looking for a party on Chess Drive, it was reported at 2:39 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
Accident. A collision between a bicycle and a parked car occurred on Baffin Street, it was reported at 10:09 a.m. Saturday, April 4.
Vandalism. A vehicle on Beach Park Boulevard was vandalized resulting in damages estimated at $500, it was reported at 11:13 a.m. Friday, April 3.
Redwood City
Suspicious person. Someone wearing a bright orange vest and faded ID card requested to check a meter in the backyard of a home on Valota Road, it was reported at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.
Petty theft. Someone in a black beanie stole items from a store and another customer on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:01 a.m. Sunday, April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.