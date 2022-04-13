That’s odiare —Someone threw pizza at a parked vehicle on Airport Boulevard in Burlingame, it was reported 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6.
BURLINGAME
Animal problem. Someone did not have their dogs on a leash on De Soto Avenue, it was reported 8:52 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
Disturbance. Someone was walking with a loud boom box on the corner of Primrose Road and Douglas Avenue, it was reported 8:40 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
Malicious mischief. Someone keyed a vehicle on Howard Avenue, it was reported 5:48 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
Malicious mischief. Someone cut a fence on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 5:28 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
Found property. Someone found a purse on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
Disturbance. Someone heard people arguing on the corner of Lorton and Howard avenues, it was reported 7:38 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
MILLBRAE
Residential burglary. Someone smashed the rear sliding glass door of a residence on the 800 block of Tioga Drive and stole approximately $1,000 worth of items, it occurred between 2:50 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Citation. A man received a citation after it was found he was driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop on the corner of Broadway and Highway 101, it was reported 3:43 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.