Food fight: Someone assaulted a person on El Camino Real in San Mateo by grabbing their hand, twisting their finger and throwing their food on the ground, it was reported at 2:27 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Belmont
Burglary. A black Toyota Sienna was burglarized after a was forced open on Yorkshire Way, it was reported at 12:04 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
Hazardous situation. A 6-foot tree branch fell into a power line on Coronet Boulevard, it was reported at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
Arrest. Someone wearing black and purple clothing was walking down Alameda de las Pulgas asking for money and about another person’s children, it was reported at 9:18 a.m. Saturday, March 28.
Assault. Someone stabbed their brother with a knife and assaulted another person with a hammer before driving away in a silver Hyundai down Sunnyslope Avenue, it was reported at 7:41 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
