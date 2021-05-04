Hot rod: Someone smashed and torched a vehicle on Bradford Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday, April 27.
FOSTER CITY
Indecent exposure. Someone exposed himself to a Foster City resident on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Fraud. Someone forged checks on a Foster City resident’s account in the amount of $20,600, it was reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday, April 26.
Found property. A boat washed up on San Miguel Lane, it was reported at 3:08 p.m. Friday, April 23.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Bounty Drive, it was reported at 11:07 a.m. Thursday, April 22.
Fraud. Someone committed credit card fraud at a business on Sailfish Isle, it was reported at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, April 21.
