Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Hot rod: Someone smashed and torched a vehicle on Bradford Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday, April 27.

FOSTER CITY

Indecent exposure. Someone exposed himself to a Foster City resident on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

Fraud. Someone forged checks on a Foster City resident’s account in the amount of $20,600, it was reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday, April 26.

Found property. A boat washed up on San Miguel Lane, it was reported at 3:08 p.m. Friday, April 23.

Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Bounty Drive, it was reported at 11:07 a.m. Thursday, April 22.

Fraud. Someone committed credit card fraud at a business on Sailfish Isle, it was reported at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, April 21.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription