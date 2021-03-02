Time to hone your communication skills: Someone reported that their neighbor was threatening them with a machete on Linden Avenue in San Bruno at 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
BURLINGAME
Disturbance. There was a dispute between two co-workers on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 10:49 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on California Drive, it was reported at 10:37 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
