Four out of five dentists agree this is sad news — Someone lost a large amount of toothpaste on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 3:07 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
SAN BRUNO
Malicious mischief. Someone broke the window of a building on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:32 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for prostitution on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:03 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on Mastick Avenue, it was reported 9:51 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Petty theft. Someone lost $250 on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:08 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Petty theft. Someone thought they saw someone pocket an electronic device on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:27 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Tree down. Someone complained about a tree blocking a lane on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported 9:10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
