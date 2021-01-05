If only there was a sign: A sign was removed from a center median on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone with a black hat and plaid long sleeve was arrested for putting items into a blue duffle bag in a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Disturbance. Two sons were fighting resulting in one of the son’s ear bleeding and they were transferred to medics on Santa Clara Avenue, it was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Petty theft. Someone took gift cards, shoes and a jacket on Elm Avenue, it was reported at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Accident. There was a hit-and-run accident on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. An intoxicated patient was arrested for causing disturbance at a hospital on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Narcotics. Illegal drugs were found in a vehicle on Burlway Road, it was reported at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Fraud. Someone tried opening an account in a someone else’s name on Hale Drive, it was reported at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
