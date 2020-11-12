Smoking pot: There was a small fire from a plant pot on San Mateo Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
SAN MATEO
Burglary. Items worth over $5,000 were stolen from a vehicle Van Buren Street, it was reported at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Burglary. Money and technology was stolen from a leasing office on Hacienda Avenue, it was reported at 10:09 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Fraud. Someone went to various Safeways around the Bay Area using fake $100 bills, it was reported on De Anza Boulevard at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Threat. Someone was threatened by a former employee when they declined to give them money on Havenridge Court, it was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
