It’s a dog-eat-dog world — A man with his pit bull refused to leave a store in San Bruno, it was reported 1:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
SAN BRUNO
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
It’s a dog-eat-dog world — A man with his pit bull refused to leave a store in San Bruno, it was reported 1:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. Two adults were holding two juveniles caught stealing packages, it was reported 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Citation. A man was cited for walking out of a store wearing merchandise and holding other items, it was reported 2:38 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter, it was reported 11:04 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Malicious mischief. Someone broke the rear patio and kitchen windows, it was reported 10:38 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a white Toyota Prius, it was reported 7:49 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a man’s Toyota Prius, it was reported 6:41 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
FOSTER CITY
Bike theft. Someone stole a $700 bicycle from the yard of a residence on Niantic Drive, it was reported 4:06 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Petty theft. Someone stole two packages worth $60 from the porch of a residence on Pilgrim Drive, it was reported 1:41 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Auto burglary. Someone broke the windshield of a vehicle parked on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported 10:54 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Grand theft. Someone stole something on Chess Drive, it was reported 11:02 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
MILLBRAE
Hit-and-run. Two vehicles collided on Millbrae Avenue. One driver suffered a minor injury, but declined medical services, it was reported 1:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Citation. A Hayward resident with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant was approached on the 900 block of El Camino Real, then released after they promised to appear in court, it was reported 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
SENIOR SHOWCASE FOSTER CITY Read moreSenior Showcase Foster City
Ray Fowler said:
Paul Sheng said:
Ray Fowler said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.