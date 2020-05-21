The path less traveled: Someone said they mistook a person’s backyard as a cut through path after being seen walking behind the home on Grunion Court in Foster City, it was reported at 11:09 a.m. Thursday, May 14.
San Bruno
Hit-and-run. The driver of a vehicle hit a fire hydrant on Masson Avenue, it was reported at 7:06 p.m. Sunday, May 10.
Fraud. Someone purchased $275 worth of Google Play cards on Facebook Market using another person’s cards on Easton Avenue, it was reported at 3:16 p.m. Saturday, May 9.
Fraud. Someone withdrew $600 from an account on Walnut Avenue, it was reported at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.
Burlingame
Burglary. A construction site was broken into and tools stolen on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 7:01 a.m. Monday, May 11.
Disturbance. A security guard allegedly harassed a hotel employee on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 12:09 a.m. Monday, May 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.