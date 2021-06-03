O, O, O, O’Really? Someone stole approximately $120 of merchandise from an auto parts store on the 1200 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 19.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. Someone broke into the trunk of a vehicle on the 1800 block of San Carlos Avenue and stole approximately $5,200 worth of items, it was reported at 12:11 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
Arrest. A man exposed himself to a worker at a medical office on the 1100 block of El Camino Real and was later found in possession of methamphetamine and personal identifying information of others, it was reported at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Shoplifting. A woman shoplifted approximately $380 worth of items from an electronics store on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, May 19.
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a red Chevrolet Silverado with a ladder rack and tools overnight on Hopkins Avenue, it was reported at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, May 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on Whipple Avenue, it was reported at 1:32 a.m. Sunday, May 23.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a gray Honda Civic from a carport on Chestnut Street, it was reported at 6:23 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
